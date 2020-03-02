National Hellenic Student Association Chooses Toronto for 23rd Annual Convention

The National Hellenic Student Association of North America has announced it will host its 23rd bi-annual convention in the heart of Toronto, Canada, March 20-22. With a focus on leadership, the NHSA Convention is poised to bring together students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in various fields, for a weekend of presentations, networking, and socializing.

“We are delighted to be welcomed back to Toronto after eight years, with strong support from the local Hellenic Student Associations, as well as political …