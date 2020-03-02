A Child of God

I just read an article with an unsettling headline: Boy with autism denied First Communion at Catholic Church. According to USA Today, 8-year- old Anthony LaCugna cannot receive the sacrament because he “has autism and is unable to express the contrition the church requires before communion” (https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/boy-with-autism-denied-first-communion-at-catholic-church-that-is-discrimination-mom-says/ar-BB10wj0W?li=BBnbfcL).

Contrition requires having done something that moves us to regret, remorse, and repentance, that “something” being a sin. According to Anthony’s mother, Nicole, “Anthony is diagnosed with a serious form of autism, is 100% …