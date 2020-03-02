A Child of God

By Dr Constantina Michalos March 2, 2020

This Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 photo shows the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith offices at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

I just read an article with an unsettling headline: Boy with autism denied First Communion at Catholic Church. According to USA Today, 8-year- old Anthony LaCugna cannot receive the sacrament because he “has autism and is unable to express the contrition the church requires before communion” (https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/boy-with-autism-denied-first-communion-at-catholic-church-that-is-discrimination-mom-says/ar-BB10wj0W?li=BBnbfcL).

Contrition requires having done something that moves us to regret, remorse, and repentance, that “something” being a sin. According to Anthony’s mother, Nicole, “Anthony is diagnosed with a serious form of autism, is 100% …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available