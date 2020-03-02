Cypriots Urged Not to Visit Countries With Coronavirus

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry said Cypriots already abroad or making travel plans should avoid countries hardest hit with the coronavirus as the government has already put in place measures including quarantine facilities although no cases have been confirmed.

Cypriots were also advised to curb their travel anywhere as a precaution, said The Cyprus Mail in a report, with the key countries to avoid being China, where the outbreak began, as well as North Korea, Iran, Japan and northern Italy, where it has proved deadly and the government there cordoning off towns and regions in a popular tourist area.

Travelers returning to Cyprus from countries with the most cases who experience symptoms similar to the coronavirus will be examined and tested by the health services and those who develop them without 14 days were told to call 1420 for information.

All citizens who consider travelling abroad should visit www.oikade.gov.cy and register in the system, the report said.

Stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on the island, Cypriot officials slammed shut four of nine crossings to the Turkish-occupied side, drawing fierce protests from people who pulled aside barriers.

Demonstrators chanted and raised placards opposing the closure of the main Ledra Street crossing point in the island’s divided capital, where crossings are allowed just by showing their passports for identification.