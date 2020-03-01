Greek Foreign Ministry: Turkey Engaging in “Disinformation”

ATHENS – The Greek foreign ministry on Sunday accused Turkey of engaging in a continued “disinformation campaign” concerning the migrants at the Greek border, in a tweet on the ministry’s official Twitter account:

“Disinformation campaign by Turkish authorities continues. The reality: 10,000 people were prevented from entering Greek territory (all along Evros) from yesterday morning to this morning. 73 -unrelated to #Idlib- persons illegally crossed, were arrested & accordingly prosecuted,” the tweet said.

“No one can cross the Greek borders. All those attempting illegal entry, are effectively prevented from entering. Numbers cited by Turkish authorities are entirely false and misleading,” the ministry said in a follow-up tweet.