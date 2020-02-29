Peter the Greek on Fishing in Tasmania, Australia

TASMANIA, Australia – Peter Resvanis, a resident of Zeehan, is a well-known fisherman on the west coast of Tasmania, Australia. Rick Eaves spoke with Resvanis “who prefers to be called ‘Peter the Greek’ about how good the fishing is at the Strahan wharf and also chats with a group of young missionaries from across the world who Peter was hosting for the day,” ABC Radio Hobart, reported.

With five fishing lines in the water, Resvanis had already caught a shark by the start of his chat with Eaves. He also mentioned being evacuated from his home during the bushfires last year and spoke about his love of animals. Resvanis noted that the wind changed in time and all his animals were saved including a goat, 4 ducks, and over 30 geese, ABC Radio reported.