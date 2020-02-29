PM Mitsotakis Briefs European Leaders, Officials on Greece’s Border Security

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday briefed key European leaders about the steps Greece has taken to guard its borders more effectively, after statements by Turkish officials that they will no longer be able to prevent refugees from fleeing to Greece in irregular ways.

Premier Mitsotakis first spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday afternoon, then he held consecutive telephonic discussions with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mitsotakis also referred to – and exchanged views on how – the migration crisis is affected by developments relating to the besieged Syrian province of Idlib.

Mitsotakis also spoke with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov.