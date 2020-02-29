Ellenos Greek Yogurt Receives $18M Investment from Kind Snacks’ Lubetzsky

SEATTLE, WA – Ellenos, the Greek yogurt company based in Seattle, received a boost to its plans for expanding across the country with an $18 million investment from Kind Snacks executive chairman, Daniel Lubetzsky, Cheddar.com reported.

Ellenos co-founder Con Apostolopoulos spoke with Cheddar.com about the new developments, noting that the focus is on consumer packaged goods (CPGs) but he would like to see another yogurt bar open somewhere in addition to the company’s first yogurt bar which opened in Pike Place Market in 2013.

According to the Ellenos website, the father and son team of Con and Alex Apostolopoulos were making traditional Greek yogurt in Australia when Yvonne, an American flight attendant dropped in for a taste. After one spoonful, she was hooked. She flew home and raved to her husband, Bob, and they hatched a plan.

It took nearly ten years (and tens of thousands of miles of travel, coordination, and logistics), but eventually, Con and Alex moved to Seattle to team up with Yvonne and Bob. The result was a brand-new yogurt company that combined the Apostolopoulos’ traditional Greek yogurt recipe and handcrafted process with local ingredients and distinctly Pacific Northwest flavors.

As noted on the website, “Yogurt obsession. It’s a family tradition. When you grow up in a Greek family, yogurt is just a way of life. In fact, when we’re not making at work, we’re making it at home in small handmade batches. We might even hold friendly competitions to see who does it best. Parents, uncles, grandparents and cousins vie to see who has the right blend of creamy, sweet and tart. Winner holds the bragging rights. Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt is the yummy, fresh and pure outcome of a really yogurt-obsessed family. It’s our delicious family tradition, and we thought it was time to share.”

When asked if the investment from Kind Snacks would lead to expanding into other products besides yogurt, Con Apostolopoulos told Cheddar.com, “I know how to make Greek yogurt, my grandmother taught me how to make Greek yogurt, we’re not planning anything plant-based at the moment, she didn’t teach me how to make that. With Daniel’s investment, he’s taken this brand [Kind Snacks] across the country, just like what we want to do, so with his expertise and mentorship, he’ll help us do that, hopefully, a little bit easier.”

More information about Ellenos Greek yogurt is available online: https://ellenos.com.