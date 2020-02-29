Gainesville’s Sandy’s Place Now Open for Breakfast

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Sandy’s Place, a Greek-American diner in Gainesville, Florida has changed owners but is staying in the same family though it is going to offer breakfast as a new lure for customers, for the weekends for now.

Socrates Mamatsios, known to most as Sandy, ran the restaurant for 18 years before passing it to his sister-in-law Felicia Stowe and her nephew Anthony Meachini, said The Gainesville Sun in a report on the changeover.

The staff and recipes for its souvlaki sandwiches, burgers, platters, and more have not changed but to the Greek-American fare will be added some spicy newcomers, including appetizers such as corn nuggets and jalapeño poppers. An upcoming weekend breakfast menu is also set to begin Feb. 29.

Stowe said dinner items are no longer on the lunch menu to cut down on the time it takes to fill orders and that rotating dinner specials will be available every day, the report added.

Stowe’s sister-in-law Deb Stowe is another who has worked more than a decade to serve up souvlaki, burgers, and platters to customers. “It’s something that’s kind of in our blood now,” Stowe said.