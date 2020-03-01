End of the Line for Queens’ Sunnyside Florist, Bloom is Off

The Greek-American owned Sunnyside Florist in Queens, New York abruptly closed its doors after 80 years in business over what was said to be “undisclosed landlord issues,” ending a long run of four generations in the same family.

It’s not certain whether it will reopen, said the Sunnyside Post in a report about the place that has been a staple tradition in the neighborhood for eight decades, opening its doors in 1940 and catering to local residents and flower lovers.

A sign in the window as it closed marked the sad occasion for a business rooted in the same place over the years.

The popular florist is known for its arrangements for weddings and parties, gardening plants, as well as delivering bouquets to stars at the nearby Silvercup Studios. “This is as much a loss for the community as it is for the fourth generation owner of Sunnyside Florist,” said owner Greg Psitos in a Facebook post.

“This is a sign of the times and a crushing blow for small business owners across New York City,” he wrote without elaborating on the troubles that brought the end.