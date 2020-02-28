PM Mitsotakis: “We Will not Tolerate Illegal Entry into Greece”

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday stressed that “significant numbers of migrants and refugees have gathered in large groups at the Greek-Turkish land border and have attempted to enter the country illegally. I want to be clear: no illegal entries into Greece will be tolerated. We are increasing our border security,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added that “Greece is not responsible for the tragic events in Syria and will not be affected by the decisions of others.”

“I have informed the European Union of the situation,” the prime minister said.

Mitsotakis briefs key European leaders on Greece’s border security

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday briefed key European leaders about the steps Greece has taken to guard its borders more effectively, after statements by Turkish officials that they will no longer be able to prevent refugees from fleeing to Greece in irregular ways.

Premier Mitsotakis first spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday afternoon, then he held consecutive telephonic discussions with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mitsotakis also referred to – and exchanged views on how – the migration crisis is affected by developments relating to the besieged Syrian province of Idlib.