SYRIZA on Migration Crisis: Greek PM Mitsotakis Must Call for Extraordinary EU Summit

ATHENS – Main opposition Syriza party on Friday urged the government to call for an extraordinary EU summit, bearing in mind, it said, that “the (2016) EU-Turkey Joint Declaration for the management of the migration crisis is being actively challenged, and this demands an immediate European initiative,” after a broad meeting of leader Alexis Tsipras with Syriza officials who have served in government positions relating to the migration crisis.
Syriza stressed that “the EU must warrant the implementation of the agreement, as well as take responsibility for developing an effective plan to counter a possibility of its invalidation. A plan that obviously must be seen through by the principles of solidarity and the sharing of responsibility.”
The party also noted that “the Mitsotakis government’s responsibility for the current dramatic situation in our islands, are enormous and indisputable.”
It criticized the government that “over the last seven months it neglected to decongest the islands and transfer vulnerable groups of refugees to the mainland, all because it didn’t want to upset regional governors and mayors,” which the party called a small-minded policy.
Finally, Syriza said that while the government is “at a critical juncture, with Turkey escalating its threats and using refugees as leverage to blackmail, the government opted for an attitude of national irresponsibility, choosing instead to divide citizens, create an explosive social predicament and nurture pre-conditions of civil war.”
Why EU Summit… just remove Greece from EU and Nato..and do what Donald Trump did..send the Troops to the entire border with your new occupying fascist military troops of America .and jointly do what Mistotakis told the Greek people his defense pact would do with more U.S bases and troops..defend Greece!
Between the Julienne Assage trial and revelations, the support of Turkey in war crimes invasion with U.S of Syria..which supports recognized international Terrorists like Al queda, Al Nusta front and ISIS now holding up in Idlib Syria … and which Turkey and U. S and Nato…are obstructing the elimination of these terrorists by the Syrian Government!..it pretty clear who are the real people terrorizing Greece and the world .. it is called U.S and Nato slave states!
Just think if Syriza ..had removed U.S and Nato and got out of EU.as they promise to do , when elected, there would not be any need to have any meeting with EU..who could care less about the National Interests of the populace of Greece!
TheY allow a non EU country ..Turkey to threaten EU Cyprus make claims on there territory and now Syria ,,commit war crimes and break international laws, because who do you think .. is the number one ally of Turkey ..Donald Trump and his subjects of the EU!
Syriza.. reflects what New Democracy have been in Greece..corrupt political prostitutes who will do anything for money and power! The Greek Government is corrupt thru and thru!
Remove them all !