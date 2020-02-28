TNH’s 50 Wealthiest List 2020: Numbers 40-31

40. CHRIS & HARRIS PAPPAS – Texas

$220 MILLION (TNHE)

FOOD SERVICE

Brothers Christopher J. and Harris Pappas – 72 and 75 years of age, respectively, and still very much involved in their thriving family business – opened the first Pappas Restaurant in 1976. Today, the privately owned Pappas Restaurants, Inc. operate more than 100 restaurants in eight states. More recently, Chris’ and Harris’ children, all in their 20s and 30s, have taken on more prominent roles in the business, including marketing, real estate, culinary research and development, and construction.

Pappas Restaurants grew from the work of the brothers’ father, Jim, and his brothers at Pappas Refrigeration, which they opened in 1945. Pappas’ nine unique brands include Pappas Seafood House, Pappasito’s Cantina, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse (which made the list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America this year – the only Houston restaurant which made the cut), Pappas Grill Steakhouse, Pappas Burger, Yia Yia Mary’s Pappas Greek Kitchen, the original Dot Coffee Shop, which was established by their father Jim and his three brothers in 1967, and, most recently Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse. Each company has its own specialty, with Yia Yia Mary’s, for instance, specializing in Greek food, fish and mezedes (Greek, with a hint of Texas). The family-owned restaurant group will add another new concept restaurant to its empire: Pappas Shrimp Shack – as a pop-up for now, but one that will hopefully transition to its own permanent restaurant. Pappas Restaurants also has two food catering businesses and a food delivery business as well.

Chris and Harris Pappas serve as CEO and president, respectively, of Luby’s Inc., a publicly traded cafeteria chain founded more than 50 years ago. The brothers became majority shareholders in the company in 2001. Since 2018, Luby’s has been struggling and has had to close several locations after less-than-ideal performance. However, the Pappas brothers aren’t ready to give up on it yet.

Chris Pappas serves on the board of directors for the Greater Houston Partnership and is also a member of the Dean’s advisory board at the Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston. He was inducted into the college’s Hospitality Industry Hall of Honor in 2009. Chris is a member of the board of directors for the National Restaurant Association, the Texas Restaurant Association, and the Greater Houston Restaurant Association and is an advisory board member of Amegy Bank. In 2001, he was inducted into the Texas Restaurant Association Hall of Honor. He is also a member of the Houston Food Bank’s Capital Campaign Committee and he has assisted in raising over $50 million for the organization. Chris received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He and his wife, Maria, have been married 30+ years and have five children. One of their daughters, Victoria, married chef Aaron Bludorn (who worked at Cafe Boulud in New York for more than 10 years) who has decided to open up his own restaurant sometime in the summer of 2020 in Houston.

A graduate of Texas A&M, Harris Pappas was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving one year in Thailand and one year in Vietnam, earning two Bronze Stars and three Army Commendation medals. He is a member of the board of directors of Oceaneering International, Inc., a publicly held oil and gas operations firm, and also served a ten-year term on the board of trustees of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston. He is an advisory director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and of Bank-Frost National Houston. He is a member of the Texas A&M Foundation Development Advisory Committee and serves on the Education Development Council Advisory Committee. He has received awards from both Texas A&M University and the school’s Mays College of Business. Harris is a member of the World President’s Organization and on Schreiner University’s advisory board. He is a founder of the Hellenic Foundation, which endeavors to raise scholarship money for seminary students attending Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. An avid boater and fisherman, he and his wife, Vicky Marinos Pappas, have children and grandchildren.

The brothers’ grandfather, H.D., arrived in the U.S. in 1897 and became a restaurateur. Chris and Harris were encouraged to avoid the restaurant industry and given warnings about its long hours and unpredictable schedules. The brothers managed to stay away – for a little while. But the lure of the restaurant biz proved too strong for both brothers. Soon, Harris found himself managing his father Jim’s first restaurant, the Dot Coffee Shop, only to be followed shortly by Chris who stepped in at his brother’s request.

The Pappas Brothers often help nonprofit groups and churches renovate their kitchens. Highly involved in the Annunciation Cathedral of Houston, both brothers were granted the title of Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in 2008. In 2016, Pappas Restaurants donated $500,000 to Texas Southern University which, in its newspaper, quoted Chris Pappas on that occasion: “on behalf of Pappas Restaurants, my brother Harris and I are proud to partner with Texas Southern University with this donation of more than a half a million dollars. The work that TSU does enriches not only the lives of the students on their campus, but also the entire Houston community. As native Houstonians, we strongly believe in supporting higher education in our hometown, and we are excited that our contribution will provide a place for students to live, study and support one another while pursuing a college degree.”

39. DR. WILLIAM S. STAVROPOULOS – Michigan

$235 MILLION (TNHE)

CORPORATE ADMINISTRATION

Fordham University (Pharmaceutical Chemistry); Married, 2 children

William S. Stavropoulos was born in 1939 in Southampton, New York. The son of Greek immigrants, he grew up in the nearby town of Bridgehampton, where his family owned and operated a very popular ice cream parlor and eatery – The Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen. He attended Bridgehampton School, where he excelled both academically and athletically. One of the sixteen students in his high school graduating class was his close childhood friend Carl Yaztrzemski, the beloved future Hall of Fame baseball star who played for the Boston Red Sox for 23 years. Stavropoulos holds a bachelor of science degree in pharmaceutical chemistry from Fordham University and a doctorate in medicinal chemistry from the University of Washington.

After a long and distinguished career at the Dow Chemical Company, where among other capacities he served as Chairman and CEO, Stavropoulos moved in a different direction: to president and founder of a minor league baseball team – The Great Lakes Loons. In 2005, he was inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as a Professional Baseball Visionary for his work, which includes founding the Michigan Baseball Foundation. The Loons are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers. MBF’s mission, according to its website, is “to bring affordable, family-friendly entertainment to Mid-Michigan. Through the Great Lakes Loons MBF hopes to revitalize and reinvigorate the region and promote greater economic and civic prosperity.” In 2019, Brad Tammen was named the new President and General Manager of the Great Lakes Loons after what Stavropoulos called a “nationwide search.”

Stavropoulos was a director at Tyco International Limited from 2007 to 2012. A major diversified, multinational company, Tyco is a leading provider of security products and services, fire protection and detection products and services, valves and controls, and other industrial products. In May 2007, just two months after Stavropoulos became a board member, Tyco agreed to pay almost $3 billion to defrauded investors, the largest such payment ever made by a single company. He retired at the end of 2012.

Prior to joining Tyco, Stavropoulos spent 39 years at Dow. In addition to leading the company, he held various positions in research, marketing, and general management. He also served in a variety of research and business positions in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Stavropoulos was named president of Dow USA in 1990, and was elected vice president of Dow Chemical Company. He was then elected a senior vice president of Dow in May 1991, and became chief operating officer in 1993. He served as CEO from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2004, and was a member of Dow’s board of directors from July 1990 to March 2006 (he was succeeded by Andrew Liveris, a Greek-Australian, who is also featured infra). As Stavropoulos was a chemist before he became an executive, he was ambitious for Dow to become an industry leader with a commitment to ethical practices. According to Reference for Business, he focused research and development on bringing new products to market using the chemical-industry standards of Responsible Care and strived to adhere to sustainable development – that is, the use of raw material and energy obtained from biomass rather than petroleum. Stavropoulos received the prestigious American Section Award from the Society of the Chemical Industry in 2001, not only for his role in making Dow a global leader in the chemical industry but also for the high standards he imposed on the industry in the process.

Stavropoulos is a director of Teradata Corporation, and on the advisory boards for Metalmark Capital LLC and Maersk Inc. In May 2019, it was announced that Stavropoulos would be replaced by Christopher D. Pappas as Independent Lead Director of Univar, the largest chemical distributor in the United States. Stavropoulos will continue to serve on the Board.

Stavropoulos is a past chairman of the American Chemistry Council, Society of Chemical Industry, and American Plastics Council. He served on the board of trustees at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. Among his awards and honors are AHEPA’s Man of the Year (1995), the Hellenic American Bankers Association Man of the Year (1997), an honorary Doctor of Laws Degree from Northwood University (1998), the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (1998), and induction into Junior Achievement of Central Michigan’s Business Hall of Fame (2005). Institutional Investor magazine named him one of America’s best CEOs three times (1998, 2003 and 2004). In 2010, he received the title of Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Stavropoulos and his wife, Linda, have two children, Bill and Angela, and several grandchildren. In 2016, the Bill and Linda Stavropoulos Family Foundation made a $10 million gift to the University of Notre Dame for the creation of a center specializing in biophysical research in the College of Science.

38. STRATTON SCLAVOS – California

$265 MILLION (TNHE)

COMPUTERS, CELLULAR TECHNOLOGY

University of California, Davis (Electrical & Computer Engineering); Married

The son of second-generation Greek-American parents, Stratton Sclavos, 59, is an entrepreneur, chief executive and venture investor in the technology, professional sports, and lifestyle industries.

He is currently a founding partner at Vision Venture Partners, a Beverly Hills-based private equity firm, where he leads the Executive Operating Committee, providing management oversight, strategic planning and operational guidance to each of VVPs portfolio companies. The firm focuses on investments in e-sports, digital entertainment, and lifestyle food and beverage industries. Sclavos is also a partner at Radar Partners LLC, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, CA. He served on the board of directors of Intuit, Inc. from 2001 to 2010, as well as the company Juniper Networks. In June 2014, he joined the board of digital security startup BitGo. The company produces a digital wallet designed to tackle theft of bitcoin, a form of digital currency invented in 2009.

Sclavos earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical & computer engineering from the University of California-Davis. From October 1993 to June 1995, he was vice president of worldwide marketing & sales for Taligent Inc., a software development company that was a joint venture among Apple Computer, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard.

Sclavos joined Verisign in July 1995 as one of its first employees. He helped establish Verisign as a global corporation used by millions of consumers and businesses daily as they interact on the world’s voice and data networks. Sclavos led the company through a decade of robust growth and technological innovation. His last years with Verisign were taken up with investigations into the company’s stock option program, but it is not believed that Sclavos personally benefited from the option grants in question, though it did occur under his watch. By the time he resigned from Verisign (after 12 years), Sclavos had held the positions of chairman, president and chief executive officer.

A San Francisco native, Sclavos still lives in California with his wife, Jody, and their two children. His investments include co-owning upscale Greek restaurant Dio Deka. A lifelong Bay Area resident, he formed the Sclavos Family Foundation to support charitable efforts in children’s education and medical research. He enjoys playing basketball. He held an ownership stake in Silicon Valley Sports & Entertainment (SVSE), the parent company of the San Jose Sharks hockey team, until he sold his shares to majority owner Hasso Plattner in January 2013.

In June 2002, he was honored with the Ernst & Young Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He was also honored with the 2001 Morgan Stanley Morgan Leadership Award for Global Commerce, named to Forbes’ Top 50 CEO’s list, and served alongside 30 technology experts on former President George W. Bush’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. Last June, Sclavos was among those featured in the news regarding bitcoin, for his role as a Board Member of bitcoin company BitGo. In early 2017, thescoresports.com wrote that Sclavos invested in Echo Sports, a sports gaming company founded by former NBA star Rick Fox. However, after a bitter lawsuit, Fox left the esports company and the company dissolved nearly a month after the lawsuit was filed.

37. CONSTANTINE IORDANOU

$270 MILLION (WALLMINE)

INSURANCE

New York University; Married, 3 children

Constantine ‘Dinos’ Iordanou, 69, was president, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Arch Capital Group, Ltd, a Bermuda-based insurance/reinsurance global entity until 2018.

Born in Cyprus, Iordanou was the eldest of six children with a father who was a policeman. In an interview with Risk & Insurance, Iordanou recalls that in the house of his father “you were expected to work hard and make something of yourself. All of the kids had jobs after school. The money they earned was theirs for pocket money – but sometimes it was needed to help the family cover its grocery bills.”

When Iordanou was 17, he boarded the SS Queen Anna Maria to the United States and journeyed by himself for 17 days. After he arrived in America, he called his father, who asked him whether he had gotten a job already and whether he had registered for school – not whether he was OK. Iordanou settled in Astoria, NY with one of his uncles. His first job was pumping gas at a Shell station; he also washed dishes in a nursing home, drove a cab, and worked as a cook. Iordanou ended up working his way through New York University, earning a BS in aerospace engineering before entering the insurance industry as a trainee at American International Group (AIG). He started working upwards of 80 hours a week – not because it was asked of him, but because he wanted to.

According to Risk & Insurance, Iordanou’s big break came after the passage of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in 1976, which called for closer governance of hazardous waste disposal. Iordanou was given the responsibility of creating an environmental liability group at AIG. It was after this that Hank Greenberg, then AIG chairman, noticed him.

In 1987 he moved on to Berkshire Hathaway, where he worked his way up to heading their commercial casualty operations. From March 1992 through December 2001, Iordanou served in various capacities for Zurich Financial Services and its affiliates, including senior executive vice president of group operations and business development of Zurich Financial Services, president of Zurich American Specialties Division, chief operating officer and chief executive officer of Zurich American, and chief executive officer of Zurich North America.

He joined Bermuda-based Arch (NASDAQ: ACGL) in December 2001 as its president and member of its board of directors. In 2003, Iordanou was appointed president and CEO of Arch Capital Group, Ltd. In November 2008, he was appointed chairman of the board. He retired from the company in March 2018. His stated reasons for retiring are to spend more time with his grandchildren, focus on philanthropy, play golf, travel for leisure, and many other activities. He is also a director at Verisk Analytics, Inc. of Jersey City, N.J., the American Insurance Association (AIA), and the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR).

He is a founding member and lifetime trustee of the Pancyprian Association of America which was established in 1975. He is also a founding member of Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism. Iordanou has previously served as a trustee of Roosevelt University and the College of Insurance and Risk Management. His awards include the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (1999). He is married to Marianne Iordanou and they have three children. In May of 2018, Iordanou and Marianne received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Our Lady of Mercy Academy for his philanthropic efforts. “For the past fifteen years, Dinos and Marianne have been actively involved with Mercy: As parents of Mercy graduates, they spearheaded the campaign to build a turf field ten years ago. They have continued to work tirelessly on many projects to benefit Mercy students now and into the future.” Iordanou was honored in May, 2016 by the PanCyprian Association, whose president, Philip Christopher, said that they were honoring him in particular because he never forgot his roots. Christopher said, “he has been a trustee of our association from day one and as CEO of Arch, he went to Cyprus and opened an office there employing 20 Greek Cypriots. Hopefully other companies will follow.”

36. D. JAMES BIDZOS – Virginia

$290 MILLION (TNHE)

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

D. James Bidzos, 64, is another Greek-American who prospered in the information technology revolution. Founder, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), which provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide, Bidzos’ company offers a range of security services, including cyber-threat reporting. Verisign currently manages $21 billion worth of .com domains, with each domain selling for $7.85 annually.

Bidzos served as Verisign’s first CEO from 1995 to 2001. In 2010 the company’s authentication services were purchased by Symantec for $1.28 billion. Bidzos returned to the CEO job in 2011. The following year, he was named Fortune’s 2012 Businessperson of the year for reviving Verisign’s income, growth, and stock performance, which previously had flagged. His compensation increased by 46% in 2013 to $8.5 million, including his bonus and stock awards.

Born in Greece, Bidzos came to the United States as a boy. His father worked as a barber, and his mother managed a restaurant.

A former computer programmer, he is credited with foreseeing the need for online security in the early 1990s. Bidzos is an Internet and security industry pioneer, whose accomplishments include building RSA Security, an Internet identity and access management solution provider, into the early standard-bearer for authentication and encryption, and launching Verisign as a spin-off in 1995 to develop the digital certificate infrastructure for Internet commerce. Verisign operates infrastructure services that enable and protect billions of interactions every day across the world’s voice, video and data networks. The Virginia-based Verisign offered a variety of Internet and communications-related services in its global affiliate network. Verisign managed two of the world’s 13 Internet root servers, a.root-servers.net and j.root-servers.net, considered national IT assets by the U.S. Federal government.

Since 2007, the company has been focusing on its core business and whittling away less profitable side projects. In 2009, it sold its security service business to SecureWorks and its security consulting business to AT&T. Verisign now focuses on its Internet infrastructure services. Among the company’s services are providing .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .name, and .jobs domain names for websites. According to Simply Wall Street, over the last three years Verisign has grown its earnings per share by an average of 9.9% per year, achieved revenue growth of 3% over the last year, and has provided for a total return of 147% over three years.

Bidzos has been named one of Time magazine’s Digital 50, and is in CRN’s Computer Industry Hall of Fame. In September 2013, the Federal Aviation Administration named Bidzos, who is a certified pilot, to the FAA Airmen Certification Database. In late 2016, the National Cyber Security Hall of Fame honored Bidzos, who is an inductee, by naming him keynote speaker at its fifth annual award ceremony in October in Baltimore, MD, for his “key role in the creation of the cyber security industry.”