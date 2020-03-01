Going on Greek-American Community

THRU MARCH 13

MANHATTAN – The art exhibition Occupy #1, New York opens at the Consulate

General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, on Thursday, Feb. 13 and runs through Friday, Mar. 13. Eirini Linardaki invited 28 artists (most of whom are locally based) to occupy the administrative spaces of the Consulate General of Greece in New York. The project is organized with the Greek Consulate General in New York with the support of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the USA. More information is available on Facebook and by phone: 212-988-5500.

FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 1

BELLEVIEW, FL – Saint Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church, 9926 SE 36th Avenue CR 467 in Belleview, hosts its annual Greek Festival February 28-March 1. Enjoy Greek foods and pastries, world bazaar, clowns, outdoor and inside Taverna, free hourly door prizes, Greek music and traditional dance performances, and children’s activities including games, face painting, and balloon fun. Hours: Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 AM-8 PM, and Sunday, Mar. 1, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 386-788-9386 and online: http://stmarksgoc.org.

CAMPBELL, OH – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street in Campbell, hosts its annual Greek Food & Wine Festival February 28-March 1. Enjoy the best Greek food in town, traditional Greek dishes, pastries, cafe, Greek wines, authentic gyros, souvlakia, and lamb, outdoor and indoor dining, jewelry, religious items, CDs, guided tours of newly renovated church, fun for the entire family! Entertainment includes Greek music and Greek folk dancing groups, live band on Saturday, games for the kids. Credit cards accepted. Free admission. Hours: Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, Mar. 1, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 330-755-3596 and online: http://archangelmichael.oh.goarch.org/greekfest.

FEBRUARY 29

MANHATTAN – The Greek American Writers Association invites you to a night of Wit, Words, Music, and Wine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 PM, St. John’s in the Village, 218 West 11th Street. Poet Dean Kostos will premier his remarkable memoir, The Boy Who Listened to Painting. Playwright and director Stephan Morrow will dialogue with Kostos about the art of the memoir and the transcendent power of poetry. Pianist Louis Dalaveris, a virtuoso who has appeared on concert stages from St. Petersburg to Paris, will team with renowned Greek violinist Alexandros Papa to perform Stravinsky’s phenomenal Suite Italienne for Violin and Piano. In a charming tour de force, humorist Mary Perifimos, author of The Greek Helicopter Mom, will perform all the roles. A wine reception follows the program. Tickets: $20. Seniors and students: $10. More information and tickets available on Eventbrite, search: Wit, Words, Music, and Wine. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wit-words-wine-and-music-tickets-90871594385

WHITESTONE, NY – The Order of AHEPA Andreas Stamboulides Parthenon Chapter 495 invites you to its Annual Dinner and Apokreatiko Glenti, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 PM, at the Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 11-05 150th Street in Whitestone. Donation is $80. For more information and reservations, call Dimitrios Skartsiaris 718-309-7092 or Antonios Samartzis 917-567-7277.

ROSLINDALE, MA – Rathamanthus Ide Cretan Chapter of Boston Apokriatiko Glendi takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 PM, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. Featuring live Cretan music with Nektarios Samolis on lyra and vocals, Dimitrios Prinaris on laouto, and Marios Kapelakis on krousta, and a performance by the Rathamanthus Ide Dancers. A traditional Cretan Apokriatiko menu will be served. Adults: $65, students: $40, children 12 and under: Free. For reservations, contact Michael Terzakis: 617-347-4970.

MARCH 1

WESTON, MA – Special Needs Greek Orthodox Service will be held on Sunday, Mar. 1, 1 PM, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Chapel, 57 Brown Street in Weston, a loving and inclusive environment for participants and their families. Join us for brief, sensory-friendly service with Fr. Vinnie Minucci. The service will be followed by a kids’ entertainer and coffee/fellowship. RSVP and questions to Peter Panagopoulos by phone: 617-851-2144 or email: ptp212@yahoo.com.

MARCH 6

MANHATTAN – Pancyprian Association Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) Gala will be held on Friday, March 6 at the New York Hilton Club, 1335 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, and honors Tasoula Hadjitofi, author and champion of women and human rights, as the 2020 Woman of the Year. A portion of the proceeds of this year’s WIN Gala will go to Walk of Truth, a charitable organization that protects cultural heritage. More information on Walk of Truth is available online: walkoftruth.com. More information on the Gala is available on Facebook and via email: pancyprianwin@gmail.com.

MARCH 6 and 20

BOSTON, MA – Our Lenten Journey – Talk and Meal for GOYA ages 12-18 at the Annunciation Cathedral, 514 Parker Street in Boston, with Cathedral Dean, Fr. Demetrios Tonias, on Friday, Mar. 6 and Friday, Mar. 20 at 7 PM, following the Salutations to the Theotokos. More information is available by phone: 617-731-6633.