National Philoptochos Approves Disbursements of $486,866 in January 2020

New York, NY – For over 89 years, the stewards of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society have demonstrated their commitment to charity through the Ministry Commitments of the Society, as well as special projects. The following disbursements were approved by the National Philoptochos Executive Board at its January 2020 meeting:

$100,000 – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center Fundraising Account for the St. Nicholas Fundraising Initiative, bringing total donations to date to $1,693,400

$100,000 – Ecumenical Patriarchate Fund – To the Charities of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on the occasion of the Patriarch’s upcoming visit.

$50,000 – 2019 Children’s Medical Fund – To the Children’s Hospital in Constantinople on the occasion of the Patriarch’s visit.

$75,000 – National Philoptochos Emergency Fund – To the Archdiocese of Australia for the fires in Australia.

$50,000 – Orthodox Christian Missions and Support-A-Mission-Priest Fund – To the Metropolis of Argentina for Greek Orthodox missions and Mission Priests.

$58,886 International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) Fund – Earmarked for Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund.

$35,000 – International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) Fund – Earmarked for Podoconiosis.

The Philoptochos statement declared that “faith in our mission unites and empowers us to make a difference. The National Philoptochos Board expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Philoptochos chapters and parishes across the nation for support of its philanthropic programs. Without the cooperation of the entire Greek Orthodox community, our work would not be possible. Working together, with the love and blessings of God, we will continue our work to lessen the pain, loss, and suffering of the most fragile in our society.”

