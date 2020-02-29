Metropolitan Emmanuel of France Meets with King of  Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – Metropolitan Emmanuel of France, Chairman of the Board of the KAICIID International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, along with its Secretary General, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar, and the rest of the members of the Board, were granted an audience by the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

KAICIID’s work was presented to His Majesty and also discussion about issues related to the expansion of the Centre’s global programs.

The Board of Directors of the International Center for Dialogue (KAICIID), which is comprised of senior representatives of the world’s major religions, met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its 22nd regular session on future planning.

Addressing His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Metropolitan Emmanuel of France expressed his thanks for the meeting in Riyadh and referred to the course of KAICIID’s work over the past eight years. He also expressed his joy at the Kingdom’s openings in various areas. He expressed his gratitude for all the help and thoughtfulness of the Kingdom in the course of the International Center for Dialogue so far. He also referred to the G20 meeting in Riyadh next October and the KAICCID organization of the inter-religion conference during G20.

In his response, the King expressed his full support for constructing a spirit of cooperation for peace in the world, and referred to the need to develop interreligious dialogue.