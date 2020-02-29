Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria Welcomed by President of Malawi

MALAWI – His Beatitude Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and All Africa visited the President of the Republic of Malawi, Peter Mutharika. The President expressed his joy for the Patriarch’s visit to his country as well as the Republic of Malawi’s gratitude for all that the Patriarchate of Alexandria has offered and continues to offer to the Malawi People.

The Primate of Apostolic Throne of Alexandria expressed his gratitude to the President for his support to the Orthodox Church of Malawi. Patriarch Theodore said that “everything we do is because we love the people of Malawi.”

Patriarch Theodore also expressed his gratitude to the President of Egypt, Abtel Fatah Al Sisi, for his continued contribution to peace and progress in the region, for his support of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and for his permission to educate young Africans in the Patriarchal School of Alexandria.

Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and all Africa visited the Church of the Annunciation at Lilongwe, where he was welcomed by Bishop Fotios of Malawi and the faithful with much enthusiasm and respect.