It’s Easy to Critique from Afar

At the peak of the Greek economic crisis, little did Greeks know, their problems were about to get exacerbated. The Arab Spring in 2012, which attempted to launch democracies in autocratic Middle Eastern countries, came to Greece’s doorstep one year earlier when the Syrian government persecuted demonstrators and the government turned the army on the people.

The government cracking down on its people created what we now know is the Syrian refugee crisis. Those victims of a brutal autocratic leader’s decisions …