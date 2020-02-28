Brown Bears at Northern Greece Wake up from Hibernation

FLORINA, Greece – The brown bears at the Arcturos shelter in Nymfeo, Florina have woken up from hibernation and currently most of them are spending several hours outside their dens. This year, the winter hibernation was shorter than in other years due to the good weather and high temperatures.

The bears’ awakening also opens the gates of the shelter for visitors. The shelter will open to the public on Saturday, February 29. Those interested may visit the Arcturos shelter for bears in Nymfeo every day, except Wednesdays, and at the weekend from 10:00 until 17:00.