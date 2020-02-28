Fourth Confirmed Coronavirus Case in Greece

ATHENS – The Health Ministry on Friday announced one more cases of COVID19 in the country, raising the number of patients taken ill with the virus to four.

The patient is a Greek woman aged 36, who had recently travelled to one of the virus-stricken regions in Italy and developed mild symptoms after her return.

She is described as being in relatively good condition and remains in an isolation warm at the Attiko Hospital. The case was diagnosed by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical School’s Microbiology Laboratory.

Greek drug industry says COVID-19 supplies are adequate

The heads of Greece’s pharmaceuticals industry on Thursday evening assured the Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias that there are adequate supplies of medicines required to deal with a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Regarding the sufficiency of expendable supplies like face masks, which are reportedly becoming increasingly difficult to obtain, ministry officials said that a facemasks factory in northern Greece has been instructed to halt exporting the product and instead push these exclusively into the domestic market.

It was also noted that China, one of the biggest manufacturers of face masks, has temporarily stopped exporting them.