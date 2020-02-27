New Social Insurance Bill Voted in Greek Parliament

By ANA February 27, 2020

Greek Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – The Labor Ministry’s draft law reforming the social insurance system, including pensions and an updated e-platform, passed Parliament on Thursday evening in principle and its totality.

The “Insurance reform and digital reform of the National Agency of Social Insurance, e-EFKA” passed with 158 votes out of a total of 286 MPs present. At the roll-call vote requested by main opposition SYRIZA and the Communist Party, 128 MPs voted against it.

Syriza also asked for a roll-call vote on the abolition of the so-called 13th pension, the extra month paid out at the end of the year, contained in Article 47. Of the 286 MPs, 158 voted for and 128 against, as well.

Tweet
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available