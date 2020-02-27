EU Imposes Restrictions on Two People against Turkey’s Illegal Drilling Activities

BRUSSELS – The European Council on Thursday imposed restrictive measures on two individuals – a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze – in relation to Turkey’s unauthorised drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

These persons are:

Mehmet Ferruh Akalin, Vice-President and member of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO). He is the head of TPAO’s Exploration, R&D Centre and Information Technologies Departments.

Ali Coscun Namoglu, Deputy Director of the Exploration Department of TPAO.

Moreover, EU nationals and entities are not allowed to transfer funds to these two listed individuals.

“These persons are responsible for or involved in planning, directing and implementing offshore hydrocarbon exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean which have not been authorised by the Republic of Cyprus,” the EU statement reads.

A framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean was set up in November 2019, after the Council had repeatedly expressed its concerns and strongly condemned the drilling activities in various sets of conclusions, including the European Council conclusions of March 22, 2018 and of June 20, 2019.