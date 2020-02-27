Greek Cops in Civs Clash with Protesters, Smash Cars in Chios (Pics & Vids)

CHIOS, Greece – At their departure, the riot police forces resorted to widespread use of violence and chemicals against Chios residents who were protesting the creation of closed refugee housing structures on their island. For more than three days on the island, the riot police hit people and destroyed vehicles, as shown in the video below.

According to local media and videos and photos, the riot police officers in civilian clothes proceeded to bully and insult residents, throwing tear gas and stones at groups of residents, shortly before they boarded the “Nisos Rodos”, and also threw chemicals from the vessel.

Μέχρι και τελευταία στιγμή, ωμή και άνανδρη βία…….. Posted by Maria Tripolitou on Thursday, February 27, 2020

The riot police, wearing civilian clothes, took helmets and other police equipment, and after throwing dozens of chemicals at the crowd, jumped over a fence at the port and smashed any car in front of them. Indeed, in the video released, they can clearly be heard shouting at the locals with various slurs and insults.

Riot police departed on Thursday at 9 AM from the port of Mytilene, along with the vehicles and other machinery sent to the island on Monday to carry out preparatory works at the requisitioned site at Kavaklis.

Riot police officers left with the ferry Nissos Rhodos, the same ship that picked up riot police from the island of Chios at noon.