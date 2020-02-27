Three Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Greece; All Carnival Events Cancelled

ATHENS – The health ministry on Thursday announced two new cases of COVID19 in the country, raising the number of patients taken ill with the virus to three.

One of the new cases is the child of the 38-year-old woman who first tested positive for the new coronavirus in Greece, and the second was a woman who had travelled to north Italy and is currently being treated at a referral hospital in Athens.

The condition of all three cases infected by COVID19 is described as good and is being monitored by specialists.

The school of the child testing positive for COVID19 in Thessaloniki will remain closed for at least 14 days as a precaution.

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, who attended the press briefing, also announced that all carnival events in Greece are being cancelled and clarified that it is very important for the relatives and friends of those infected by the virus to be on the lookout for any suspicious symptom and immediately inform their doctor or the health services.

Third case of COVID19 transferred to Attiko hospital in Athens

A young woman from Athens, the third confirmed case of COVID19 in Greece, was on Thursday admitted to Attiko Hospital, one of the referral hospitals in the Greek capital.

The woman, who had recently travelled to northern Italy, is reported to be in fairly good condition healthwise and will remain in a specially prepared negative pressure chamber at the hospital for treatment.

The authorities are tracking down the people that she came into contact with, including the passengers of the aeroplane and all the people she met since her arrival in Athens.

It is very important to keep calm, Dep. Health Min Kontozamanis says

“It is very important that the state should act as an example for citizens and that this extraordinary situation is addressed calmly,” said Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis in parliament on Thursday, concerning the cases of COVID19 in Greece.

“Historically, the Greek state has shown seriousness in such situations and has experience in the management of such incidents,” he underlined, and referred to the influenza pandemic 10 years ago, as well as the SARS and Ebola viruses. “At this time the state is displaying efficiency, readiness and it is very important to send a message that united and with calmness we can deal with these situations,” he said.

Referring to the Act of Legislative Content dealing with emergency action to contain the spread of COVID19, he said that aspects of this will be applied as and when necessary, depending on how the spread of the disease progresses. “That’s why the act was issued…. in order to preempt problems and be better prepared,” he explained, adding that the government is ensuring that there are constant and ongoing briefings of the opposition parties on the progress of the disease.