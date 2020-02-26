HFS Celebrates Women’s History Month with Two Women-Centered Films

NEW YORK – Marking Women’s History Month, the Hellenic Film Society USA in association with New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) presents a screening of Pause (Pafsi), directed by Tonia Mishiali, on Sunday, March 8, 4 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria.

PAUSE (Pafsi) (2019) runs 96 minutes, and will be screened in Greek with English subtitles. The film, part of the Always on Sundays series at MoMi, stars Stella Fyrogeni, Andreas Vasileiou, Popi Avraam, and Andrey Pilipenko.

Written, directed, and produced by women, Pause was filmed in Cyprus, and tells the story of a middle-aged woman trapped in a loveless marriage who begins to fantasize about taking revenge on her boorish husband. And then the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur….

Tickets are available online: http://www.movingimage.us or by phone: 718-777-6800.

Use discount code SUNDAY20.

MoMI is easily accessible by public transportation.

The Hellenic Film Society is also proud to support the award-winning documentary, A Fine Line, premiering Friday, February 28 at Cinema Village in Manhattan and running through March 5.

Directed by Joanna James, the critically acclaimed A Fine Line (2018) runs 71 minutes, in English, and tells the story of Greek-American restaurateur Valerie James and asks why women account for less than six percent of head chefs when, traditionally, they hold the central role in the family kitchen. Get a behind-the-scenes look at restaurant culture with women at the helm, as celebrity chefs including Lidia Bastianich, Cat Cora, and Maria Loi weigh in on current workplace issues including equal pay, harassment, paid parental leave, and career advancement. At the heart of the film is the personal story of a small-town restaurateur and single mother on a mission to do what she loves while raising two kids with the odds stacked against her. An uplifting success story about perseverance, family, and food.

Among the film’s awards and honors, it won Best Documentary at the Provincetown International Film Festival, 2018, and was an Official Selection at the New York Greek Film Expo, 2019.

For more information about screening times and post-screening events, visit Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street in Manhattan, call: 212-924-3364, or online:

Proceeds from ticket sales go to the film’s social impact campaign to empower women to lead through mentorship and advocacy.

This weekend, February 29-March 1, is also Hellenic Film Weekend at Stony Brook University with screenings of four films at the Wang Theater. On Saturday, Feb. 29, Blue Queen will be screened at 3 PM and Swing Away at 5 PM. On Sunday, March 1, Holy Boom will be screened at 12 noon and Madalena at 2 PM.

For more information about the films and to buy tickets to any or all of the four Greek film screenings, please visit Stony Brook’s Center for Hellenic Studies: stonybrook.edu/hellenic.

For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 646-844-1488 and follow on Facebook and Instagram.