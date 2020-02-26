Go Fly a Kite in Prespes, Northern Greece

FLORINA, Greece – The sight of colorful kites in the sky in Greece means that it’s Clean Monday, the beginning of Lent. Prespes in Northern Greece will celebrate the national holiday in style on Monday with kites, a Carnival parade, costumes, traditional Lenten food, and local brass band Presband on the shores of Lake Prespa in the village of Psarades.

The event is part of the Poliprespa program, a collaborative effort to promote and develop the region supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The three main pillars of the program are: the environment, the economy, and society. It aims to improve daily life for Prespa’s inhabitants and to preserve the region’s unique character.

