First Case of Coronavirus in Greece in Good Health

THESSALONIKI – Greece’s first confirmed COVID19 case, a 38-year-old woman admitted to a special ward at AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, was reported to be in relatively good condition on Wednesday.

“We must keep calm,” said the health ministry’s spokesperson Dimitris Tsiodras, an infectious diseases specialist, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The patient is a Greek woman aged 38 who had travelled to northern Italy. She is well and is being treated by a group of excellent doctors in Thessaloniki, while an effort is now underway to track down those that she came into contact with and those that were in close contact will be voluntarily isolated and their health will be monitored,” Tsiodras said.

He said that the disease is still relatively mild in the majority of cases and stressed that everyone must follow the rules of hygiene concerning regular hand washing and how to behave when coughing.

Tsiodras explained that those arriving from the stricken areas of northern Italy should monitor their health condition over the coming days and, if they develop symptoms, should stay home and inform their doctor or the National Public Health Organisation so that the necessary action can be taken.

SETE on COVID19: Greek tourism can effectively address the situation

Greek tourism has the knowledge, the maturity and professionalism to effectively address the situation with COVID19, said the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) on Wednesday.

In the next months, Greece is expected to welcome over 30 million visitors and this demands calmness, coordination and cooperation from all, it noted.

“SETE is in constant communication with its members, the authorities and state agencies in order to ensure an assessment of the situation, prompt information and compliance with the prevention measures that need to be taken,” an announcement said.