Vassiliou Named GateWay Community College VP of Student Affairs 

Yiannis Vassiliou, PhD, has been selected as vice president of student affairs at Phoenix-based GateWay Community College.

“Vassiliou’s nearly 25 years in higher education, focused on student success, enrollment management, and implementation of guided pathways principles and practices at other community colleges in the country will serve GateWay well as we embark on many new initiatives,” said Steven Gonzales, PhD, interim Maricopa County Community College District Chancellor and former GateWay president.

Vassiliou is a dean at Miami Dade College, one of the …