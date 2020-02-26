Beloved Greek Actor Kostas Voutsas Dies at 88

ATHENS – Beloved comedy actor Kostas Voutsas died of a lung infection on Wednesday morning, after been hospitalized for several weeks at Atiikon Hospital, in Western Athens. He was 88.

Voutsas was born in Athens in 1931 and moved to Thessaloniki in 1932. He studied drama at the Drama School of the Macedonian Conservatory of Thessaloniki and made his stage and screen debut in 1953.

He was a major actor in Finos Films and went on to star in about 60 movies, mostly comedies and musicals of the ‘golden era” of Greek commercial cinema. In 1961 his breakthrough came when the Greek film director Giannis Dalianidis gave him a leading role in his phenomenally successful youth melodrama O Katiforos.

He soon became one of the best and most popular comic actors of his generation and created personal groups, starring in many Greek comedies by top playwrights and classics like Aristophanes’ The Wasps (as Philokleon), Molière’s Le bourgeois gentilhomme (title role), etc. He has always been more committed to being a theatrical actor.

In an interview with the Athens daily newspaper To Vima, he said: “Playing in movies has helped me a lot, but I was always committed to the theatre and that was my highlight.” His acting technique is being studied at the University of Patras. He has received many lifetime achievement awards, Thessaloniki International Film Festival and more.