Tips to Protect against Coronavirus from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Korea

The unexpected calamity that has emerged in China with the deadly Coronavirus epidemic, it has also struck our homeland in recent days.

Apart from the special prayer, which we have already started offering in our everyday Church Services, and by which we ask the Lord for the victims of the Coronavirus, for their loved ones, and for the protection of all people from this great danger, we have also decided to take certain safety measures, in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health of our country.

For this reason, we urge all believers to follow the following instructions until the problem ends:

1. During the Divine Liturgy all believers will wear masks.

2. Before entering the Church, they will disinfect their hands with a disinfectant present at the entrance of the Church.

3. They will not shake hands with anyone.

4. They will not kiss the hand of the Clergy.

5. They will not kiss the Icons, but they will bow before them.

6. They will not use the liturgical books at the time of prayer.

7. They will not receive the Antidoron from the Clergy, but on their own as they leave the church.

8. The Agape Meal will not be served following the Sunday Liturgy.

9. The various group meetings of the Faithful as well as the Catechumens will not take place.

Hoping soon to overcome this crisis in our country and at a global level, let us pray in a humble spirit and repentant heart to our Philanthropic Lord to show His mercy and free us from this grave problem.