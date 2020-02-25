Greek Poet and Academician Kiki Dimoula Buried at First Cemetery

ATHENS – Relatives, friends and representatives of the cultural and political worlds of Greece bid goodbye to internationally-acclaimed poet and academician Kiki Dimoula at the First Cemetery on Tuesday.

Dimoula died on Saturday afternoon aged 89 after a long hospitalization.

Paying respects to the poet in person were the president of Greece, the prime minister and ministers, party representatives, the mayor of Athens and representatives of the Athens Academy, along with actors, singers and writers. The funeral was at public expense, and several prominent Greeks delivered eulogies.

Dimoula, whose poetry has been translated in several languages, was born in Athens in 1931 and lived there all her life. She was married to poet and civil engineer Athos Dimoulas and they had two children.

She worked at the Bank of Greece for 25 years, was elected regular member of the Athens Academy in 2002 and in 2015 was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s (UoTh) Theology Department.

She was honored for her work as early as 1972 (State Poetry Prize). In 2009 she received the European Literature Prize for the entire corpus of her work. The Academy of Athens also honored her for her work in 2001, while the same year then-President of Greece Kostis Stefanopoulos presented her with the Golden Cross of the Order of Honour.