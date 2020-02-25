What Was Said and Done at the Phanar with the Jerusalem Delegation

BOSTON. His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew declined for the second time the invitation of Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem, that was sent with his three-member committee, to attend the Synaxis of Primates, scheduled for February 26 in Amman, Jordan. Patriarch Bartholomew once again suggested that Theophilos cancel the Synaxis “so as not to make matters worse,” while the Jerusalem hierarchs said that the Synaxis convocation was also the wish of the Prince of Jordan.

