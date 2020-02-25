What Was Said and Done at the Phanar with the Jerusalem Delegation

By Theodore Kalmoukos February 25, 2020

The three-member delegation from Jerusalem consisted of the Metropolitans Hesychios of Kapitolias and Timotheos of Bostra, Exarch of the Holy Sepulcher in Cyprus, as well as Archbishop Nektarios of Anthidonos, Vicar of the Holy Sepulcher in Constantinople with His All Holiness ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar. (Photo by Ecumenical Patriarchate/ Nikos Manginas)

BOSTON. His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew declined for the second time the invitation of Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem, that was sent with his three-member committee, to attend the Synaxis of Primates, scheduled for February 26 in Amman, Jordan. Patriarch Bartholomew once again suggested that Theophilos cancel the Synaxis “so as not to make matters worse,” while the Jerusalem hierarchs said that the Synaxis convocation was also the wish of the Prince of Jordan.

Many interesting and revealing things were said …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available