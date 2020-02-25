Staten Island Republican Convention to Nominate Malliotakis and Tannousis

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Staten Island Republican Convention takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 PM at the The Vanderbilt at South Beach, 300 Father Capodanno Boulevard in Staten Island, where the convention will be nominating Nicole Malliotakis for Congress and Michael Tannousis for her New York State Assembly seat.

Tannousis said, “This will be a big night for the Greek community as they are nominating two Greek-Americans for public office. John Pence of the Trump-Pence campaign will also be in attendance.”

The event is free of charge, but organizers are requesting that people RSVP on Eventbrite, search Staten Island Republican Convention.

According to the event’s description, “Join Chairman Brendan Lantry and the Staten Island Republican Party as we nominate our Republican candidate to defeat Max Rose this November.

“This is your opportunity to be there as our Republican candidate for Congress accepts the GOP nomination and as the Staten Island Republican Party announces its plans to help re-elect President Donald Trump and to elect Republicans throughout Staten Island.

“Our dynamic team of current Republican elected officials, including Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, Senator Andrew Lanza, Minority Leader Steven Matteo, and Assemblyman Michael Reilly will be in attendance.”