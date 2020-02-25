It’s the Country Not the Party

By Amb. Patrick Theros February 25, 2020

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Politics is not a football game. We should not support our political party as if it were our local football team. Most of the time our favorite team is a bunch of losers, they only win the World Series or the Super Bowl occasionally. Our political parties don’t always improve the country; they often set us back. So when we select our government, party should take a back seat to bringing the individual or group of leaders whom we believe …

