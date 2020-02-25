SNF Honored for its Support of Greek Rowing Athletes as They Prepare for the 2020 Olympics

ATHENS – During an event by the Hellenic Rowing Federation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) was honored for its support to the athletes of the federation in their preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The SNF is a Major Donor of the Hellenic Olympic Team, and in addition to the men and women of the Hellenic Rowing Federation also supports the crew of Rafailina Klonaridou and Maria Bozi, who will represent Greece in Tokyo in the women’s 470 class sailing.

Earlier in the year the SNF was also honored by the International Olympic Committee with the 2019 IOC Trophy.

Current support for the National Rowing Federation and the women’s 470 sailing team represent the continuation of a longstanding focus for SNF. Since its inception in 1996, SNF has supported a number of nautical clubs around Greece in an effort to promote water sports, including sailing programs for people with disabilities. SNF has provided past support to other athletes in their preparation for the Olympic Games. The Foundation supported, over two years, the preparation of the national men’s and women’s sailing teams for the 2004 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Athens, as well as that of athletes Sofia Bekatorou and Emilia Tsoulfa, who won the gold medal in 470 class sailing in 2004.