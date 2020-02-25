Truffle Hunting Begins in Meteora, Central Greece

TRIKALA, Greece – The annual truffle hunts organised by the Natural History Museum of Meteora and the Mushroom Museum will kick off on March 1, when the truffle hunting season opens.

The hunting season begins in March and ends in October and each “hunt” organised by the museum lasts approximately three hours.

Apart from organised groups, the hunting expeditions are also open to individual participants.

The groups are led by a truffle hunter, who will search for the precious underground mushrooms with the help of his truffle dogs. Afterwards a chef who comes with the group to the woods will turn them into a magnificent truffle pasta that the visitors can enjoy.

In the meantime, while the pasta is cooking, visitors can take part in mushroom tasting and enjoy the beauty of nature, accompanied by a glass of local wine.

Later, visitors are given a tour of the museum and can learn more about mushrooms, while they can choose among 70 mushroom products on offer at the museum shop.

The director of the Museum Nikos Pallas said to Athens-Macedonian News Agency:

“After a very successful year with many visitors from all over the world taking part in the truffle hunting, we are expecting high participation in 2020’s hunts. New travel agents have been addded to the list of interested parties, which points to a very positive outcome. Additionally, we have announced specific dates for individual visitors that can, for a low fee, take part in this unique activity”.