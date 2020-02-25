The Patriarchate of Antioch Declines the Invitation of the Patriarch of Jerusalem

BALAMAND, SYRIA – Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch surprisingly refused the invitation of Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem to participate in the Synaxis of the Prelates of the Orthodox Churches in Amman, Jordan. In an official announcement the Patriarchate of Antioch stated that “will not participate in this meeting.”

The participation of Patriarch Ioannis in the Jordanian capital’s “fraternal gathering” was considered certain while Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem had heralded the positive developments in the issue of the Qatar Archdiocese – which actually …