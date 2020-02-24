Greece’s Health Ministry’s Basic Protection Guidelines against Coronavirus Transmission

ATHENS – The Health Ministry on Monday issued a set of basic protection guidelines against the transmission of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

The observance of basic hygiene rules stands as follows:

– Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water or a disinfectant solution.

– When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with an elbow or a tissue and wash hands immediately afterwards. Dispose of the tissue immediately after use in a closed bin.

– Avoid close contact with others when experiencing cold symptoms such as cough, fever, runny nose and sore throat or with people who have these symptoms.

– If you have symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing and have a travel record in an affected area, stay at home and contact your doctor or the National Public Health Organization on 210-521200 and 210-5212054.

– If you experience symptoms while traveling, immediately inform the crew and seek medical help.

– Wash your hands when you cook, when you take care of patients and when you come in contact with animals.

– Trust specialists and scientists for all coronavirus-related information and updates.