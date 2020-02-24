Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Hosts Dinner Meeting

By TNH Staff February 24, 2020

Front row (left to right): Zeke Mavodones, Demetrios Koliopoulos, John Hallas, Alecko Stathidis, George Roussos, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller, Nick Anastation, Vasilios Stathidis, and seated, George Garofalis. Back row (left to right): Nick Anemelos, Chris Anemelos, Jimmy Sassos, Tasso Katsetos, Fr. Joseph Collins, Allen Delmar, John Pavlos, Ted Vanikiotis, and Charlie Sofokles. Photo: Steve Miller

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 held its annual holiday dinner meeting at the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park on January 14. Wives and many guests were among those present for the dinner.

President Stephen J. Miller reviewed the activities the chapter participated in during 2019 and presented the upcoming AHEPA activities for 2020. This included joint meetings with neighboring chapters, a luncheon to support local college students, the FDR event, the Greek Parade, Graduation, Scholarships and the District Convention.

