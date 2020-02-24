Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Hosts Dinner Meeting

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 held its annual holiday dinner meeting at the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park on January 14. Wives and many guests were among those present for the dinner.

President Stephen J. Miller reviewed the activities the chapter participated in during 2019 and presented the upcoming AHEPA activities for 2020. This included joint meetings with neighboring chapters, a luncheon to support local college students, the FDR event, the Greek Parade, Graduation, Scholarships and the District Convention.