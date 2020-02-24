Shrine AHEPA Chapter 500 Hosts Billiards Night in Commack (Pics & Vid)

COMMACK, NY – In an effort to promote camaraderie amongst the AHEPA Shrine Chapter 500 brothers, on January 8, the group met at the Felt Billiards Club located in Commack. It was great getting away for a while and just enjoying each other’s company. Although most of them are not seasoned pool players, they still had a blast cheering each other on. There were plenty of “scratches” (miss-plays) and the occasional perfect combination. The important take away is that they had fun learning about each other and laughing the night away. The company was great and the beer was fabulous! They plan on organizing social events like this every other month.

