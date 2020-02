ATHENS – Internationally-acclaimed Greek poet Kiki Dimoulas‘ funeral services will be held at 16:00 on Tuesday (Feb. 25) at the First Cemetery of Athens.

Her family has requested that instead of flowers donations be made to the Stegi Geronton (Seniors’ Home) “Agios Nektarios” in the suburb of Agia Paraskevi (National Bank account: GR 6801 10 18 000000 180 5580 2856), or the Elpida Association of Friends of Children with Cancer (elpida.org).