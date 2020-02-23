Two Greeks Repatriated from “Diamond Princess” Test Negative for Coronavirus

ATHENS – Two Greek nationals repatriated this weeked from the cruiseship “Diamond Princess” have tested negative for Covid-19, the new strain of coronavirus that began an epidemic in China.

The two Greeks arrived at the Athens pulmonary hospital of “Sotiria” after an international effort to repatriate them and others from the quarantined cruiseship in Tokyo to their countries, and arrived at Elefsina military air base on Saturday.

They had also tested negative in tests in Tokyo and Rome, the stopover station before arriving in Greece.

On Sunday, two other Greeks were discharged from Sotiria, one of the hospitals assigned to handle coronavirus cases, after clearing all tests. They had been repatriated on February 9 from China and are in good health.