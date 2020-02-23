Greek Foreign Ministry Expresses Support to Turkey, Iran over Deadly Earthquake

By ANA February 23, 2020

Houses are reduced to rubble after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said numerous people have been killed and several others wounded in Sunday's quake with more people trapped under debris. (IHA via AP)

ATHENS – The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed its support to Turkey and Iran after an earthquake at their borders killed seven people and injured dozens on Sunday.

“We express our support and solidarity to Turkey and Iran, which are suffering from the destructive earthquake,” a ministry statement on Twitter said, adding a message of condolence to families of the dead and wishes for speedy recovery of the injured. “Our thoughts are with all the injured and with the rescue groups,” it added.

The earthquake of 5.7 on the Richter scale registered in Iran also affected the border area with Turkey.

