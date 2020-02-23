Greek Governor Wants Posters Down, Including for Tsipras Rally

ATHENS – With Greece’s capital covered in posters pasted on street poles, buildings, walls and seemingly everywhere, Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis wants traffic police to act against those putting them, targeting those advertising a speech by former premier Alexis Tsipras of the now major opposition Radical Left SYRIZA.

Patoulis, from the New Democracy government that ousted the Leftists in July 7, 2019 snap elections said unlawful posters pose a threat to citizens and put their lives at risk, said Kathimerini, although he didn’t specify what the danger was other than an aesthetic blight.

In a letter, the Governor focused on posters measuring 1.80 meters by 80 centimeters that have been put up on street light poles along major avenues in the Greek capital, advertising a speech by Tsipras at the Olympic Indoor Hall (Tae Kwon Do) in Palaio Faliro on the southern coast of Athens.

There was no explanation why the move was being made now or if it was being done to get at Tsipras who has stepped up his criticism of the Conservatives even to the point of backtracking some measures he had approved which his rivals are continuing.