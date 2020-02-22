Ecumenical Gathering with the NCC USA at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in the Bahamas, together with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, hosted Feb. 20, the Executive Committee of the National Council of Churches USA (NCC) as well as local Christian leaders for prayer and fellowship. The gathering followed the sentiments of the late Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras, who promoted people of diverse backgrounds simply coming together to get to know one another.

The evening opened with the service of Compline, led by Rev. Irenaeus Cox, followed by a reception wherein the Parish Council President, George Maillis, welcomed the participants and spoke about the Orthodox Christian community in the Bahamas, including their ongoing hurricane relief efforts. John Dorhauer, Chair of the NCC, provided an overview of the mission and vision as well as programmatic work of the organization. Finally, participants spent time discussing ways the various Christian communities in the Bahamas might cooperate on social issues and outreach.

Source: goarch.org