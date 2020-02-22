Corpse Found on Cretan Beach Belongs to Young Pakistani Man

AGIOS NIKOLAOS, Greece – A corpse found on the Almiros beach, in Agios Nikolaos of the Lassithi prefecture on Crete, this morning belongs to a 23-year-old Pakistani man.

The body was found on Saturday morning, with a hammer and a knife nearby, and was identified by one of his fellow nationals.

The man had sustained injuries on the back of the head and in the throat.

After identifying him, his fellow-Pakistani national said that the young man was hard working and quiet person who had not been involved in any tension or altercation so far.

A coroner is conducting an autopsy.