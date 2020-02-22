AHEPA Middletown Lifts Hellenism

MIDDLETOWN, NY – Hudson Odysseus Chapter 545 in Middletown, NY hosted their annual vasilopita cutting and supported the Greek School Glendi. For the third consecutive year, the chapter is making plans to send a large delegation to the New York Greek Independence Parade on March 29.

They are also hosting the AHEPA District 6 Hudson Valley meeting on April 11. Several District 6 Lodge members will be in attendance including Supreme Governor Tom Dushas. The chapter’s membership continues to grow. They now have twenty-four members and expectations are high for additional growth.

AHEPA’s 100th Anniversary is only two years away and Odysseus wants to play a major role in the development of membership and in the celebration of Hellenism in the Hudson Valley. All of Middletown is excited about the progress of Hudson Odysseus AHEPA and for lifting the fraternal spirit in their community, “Go Middletown!”