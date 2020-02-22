Greek President Congratulates Petrounias for Gold in Melbourne World Cup

MELBOURNE – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos congratulated Greek gymnast Lefteris Petrounias for winning gold in 2020 World Cup Gymnastics in Melbourne, and wished him success in the Olympic Games at Tokyo this summer.

“The wishes of all of us accompany you towards the pinnacle in Tokyo,” the president’s message said, “but regardless of this target, you already top Greek men and women’s respect and love, and not just them. Warm congratulations.”

(Silver went to Mahdi Ahmad Kohani from Iran and bronze to Ali Zahran from Egypt.)