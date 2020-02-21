Flamouri: The Herbal Scent of a Greek Village Winter

There is nothing else better reminding you of the “smell of winter” in a Greek village than the smell of a fireplace with a boiling herbal teapot of flamouri tea for the family. The near complete lack of caffeine in this tea allows you to enjoy it all day long and is appropriate also in pregnancy for and children. In ancient Greece, ‘philira’ (the second name for Flamouri) was the nymph of aromas.

The god Kronos fell in love with her and transformed her into a tree. Tradition says that if you sleep under a flamouri tree you will be transported in a “fairy world of nymphs”! Dioskoridis used the flowers of this tree for colds and cough. Also, until today, this tree is used to produce a lovely aromatic forest honey. The Silver Linden or flamouri tree is found native to forests in the Balkan peninsula and Turkey. The aroma of flamouri in the flowering season can lead you in a forest to find and collect its precious flowers.

Dry them and store then in a jar for the cold winter nights. Its honey-like Intoxicating aroma is truly a natural tranquilizer after a hard day. A teaspoon per cup is the ideal dosage for this tea. Boil the water, remove it from the fire, add flamouri and mix it. Keep it covered for 10 min and then drain it. The seductive aroma and erotic reddish color will take you on a journey to a happy place!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira is Agriculturist-MSc Botany-Biology and PhD Candidate in Agricultural-Environmental Education and Science Communication