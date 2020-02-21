Joe Biden Stands for Best American and Hellenic Values

This year marks the 80th anniversary of a pivotal moment in modern history when Greeks stood courageous and countered the Axis forces in defense of freedom and democracy. This act of bravery – a rallying cry against fascism, racism, and the hatred and division that threatened our world – proved to be one of the most decisive moments in World War II, sowing the seeds of hope that would ultimately prevail.

Our Greek forebears, whose culture and independence illustrate so much of the American story, remind us of our responsibility to choose what is right, even when it may be difficult to do so. They answered the call because they had faith in humanity and believed that human rights and dignity should be afforded to every person, no matter their ethnicity.

The harsh reality animating this year’s presidential election is that forces of hatred and division are never fully extinguished. This year, Americans of every political affiliation face a stark choice about how we view ourselves as a nation. We have an opportunity to reassert our values of honesty, honor, decency, and bravery around the world in this election. We must do so by electing a president who is equipped to restore the American promise that no matter where you start in life, given a fair shot, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Vice President Joe Biden knows the value of our history as a nation of immigrants and has built a career fighting to fulfill this promise for each one of us.

I’ve witnessed firsthand Joe’s leadership at home and on the world stage. The Obama-Biden Administration showed us what political courage can mean for progress: landmark health care reform, saving the American economy from collapse, investing in our middle class so that no one is left behind, and spurring global action to tackle climate change and advance democratic values wherever they are threatened around the world. Nominating Joe Biden gives us the best chance to build on this important progressive work that our country desperately needs.

At home in Nevada, I’ve seen Joe listen to and embrace people of every color, creed, and country of origin. He understands and has compassion for the people I represent and the problems they face. Joe knows that the great American middle class built this country, and that when the middle class is strong, everyone does well.

This is our moment to reject the cruelty and cynicism we witness daily from President Trump. I am hopeful and confident that we can protect and build on the Affordable Care Act so that every American has access to quality, affordable health care. I believe we can fix our immigration system with compassionate reform and once again be a beacon of hope for those seeking a better life for their families. I know we can work with our allies to rally the world to address problems like climate change and nuclear proliferation that we simply cannot fix alone. And to get that all accomplished, we must nominate Joe Biden so we can continue to build a broad-based, diverse coalition that will defeat Donald Trump in November.

When Joe talks about the soul of this nation, I think of my grandfather who, in 1911, came to this country through Ellis Island from Greece with the same spirit of hope that has inspired so many who have immigrated to our shores. My Greek heritage – the life and legacy of my ancestors – remains close to my heart and I stand firm in support of efforts to further strengthen the Greek-American partnership. At a time when pillars of democracy are being tested around the world, it is up to us to champion the values that unite our countries.

In this election, we can choose to embrace democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the rule of law, or we can stand by and witness a fateful backslide.

I hope you’ll join me in choosing the candidate who believes in the promise of these United States; who has championed our shared values and advanced our partnerships and alliances around the world; who has sown the seeds of hope about our best days being ahead of us; and who will be ready on day one to restore dignified leadership at home and respected leadership on the world stage.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Joe Biden.