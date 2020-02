BOCA RANTON, Fla, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is scheduled to visit the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Mark in Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

All Archons in the area are encouraged to attend Divine Liturgy and extend their respects and greetings to His Eminence.

Please be sure to wear your Lapel Rosette, Double-Headed Eagle Pocket Insert, and Cross of The Order of Saint Andrew.

Source: The Order of Saint Andrew